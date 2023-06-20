Some of the gloss has been taken off North Albury's upset win over Wodonga after coach Tim Broomhead was suspended by the league's Match Review Panel.
Broomhead was charged with rough conduct for an incident with Liam Andrews during the second quarter of the clash at Bunton Park.
The incident was graded careless, high contact and medium impact.
The sanction for the reportable offence is a two-match suspension.
However, Broomhead elected to take a one week penalty with an early guilty plea.
The Hoppers have the bye this week but Broomhead will be ineligible to play the following week against ladder leaders Yarrawonga.
Broomhead has been in terrific form for the Hoppers since taking the coaching reins at the start of the season.
The former AFL player leads the competition for disposals with his ability to win the clearances and contested ball.
