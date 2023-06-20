The Border Mail
Moira Council unveils Cobram memorial for road crash deaths across shire

By Beau Greenway
Updated June 20 2023 - 7:00pm, first published 6:30pm
Daniel Montero at the Cobram memorial in honour of his mother, Debbie Markey, and all those who have died in road accidents across Moira Shire. Pictures by Mark Jesser
A memorial honouring lives lost in road accidents across Moira Shire is a "massive step in the right direction" for the son of a Cobram mother of two killed in a quintuple fatality on the Murray Valley Highway.

