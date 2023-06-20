A memorial honouring lives lost in road accidents across Moira Shire is a "massive step in the right direction" for the son of a Cobram mother of two killed in a quintuple fatality on the Murray Valley Highway.
Daniel Montero was blown away by the support shown to his mother Debbie Markey at the unveiling of a memorial cherry blossom tree and stone with dedication plaque by Moira Council at Cobram's Federation Park on Tuesday, June 20.
The council passed a recommendation at its May meeting to erect the memorial following a number of road deaths in the shire in recent times, including on the intersection of the Murray Valley Highway and Lauban Road, near Strathmerton in April, where Ms Markey, four international workers and her dog died in a crash involving two cars and a truck.
"Myself, my family and my partner have been pushing for something like this to happen. Without us pushing too hard, it seems to have been happening in the background without us knowing, which has been great." Mr Montero, 26, said.
"It was the hardest thing that I'll ever go through and I had to grow up very quickly.
"Mum would have been extremely proud of how I handled everything and she would have been proud of my partner being with me as well.
"Now I'm over the initial shock and the overwhelming grief period, I guess the way that I'm wired is that I just need things to be done.
"So many things that happened in that particular crash were worst case scenario."
Mr Montero described his mother as "the life of the party" and will miss her constant support.
"Life has not always been easy between us, but in the last five years, we've been best friends," he said.
"Everyone being here for her would mean a lot to her."
Chair of Moira Council's panel of administrators John Tanner said the unveiling of the memorial was an important day for the Cobram community.
"They were very, very touched by this huge fatality, and, unfortunately, we've seen several since then," he said.
"This community is grieving and it's important they have a place to come together and reflect on this and importantly our visitors from overseas understand that we very much treasure those workers that were here.
"The inscription (on the rock) is for all road fatalities throughout this municipality. The beautiful blossom tree is reflecting the spirit of which this community comes together and the spirit of life and how things change over a short period of time."
Mr Tanner said there was work being carried out to improve the safety of the deadly intersection.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
