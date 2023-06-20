Moira Council's interim administrator is open to talks with Wodonga councillors to support the push for a new single-site Border hospital.
Chair of the shire's panel of administrators John Tanner said while there had been no direct contact from Wodonga Council after its eight-part motion on Monday, June 19, to seek input from 17 other local government areas to win hospital support, he wasn't opposed to the idea.
"Certainly, if that is brought to council's attention, we'd look forward to supporting anything that enhances our health system within the state, particularly in this municipality," he said.
"Whilst this municipality has been under administration, we've spent a lot of time and effort into building the alliances between health, education and local government.
"It is so important that we get those things right within the community, so we welcome the opportunity to discuss that further."
Depending on where residents lived within the Moira Shire, Mr Tanner said health services were used in Shepparton or Albury-Wodonga.
Former Shepparton MP Suzanna Sheed, who has recently been appointed to Moira's panel of administrators, said she has a familiarity with the area and was looking forward to supporting Mr Tanner and fellow caretaker Graeme Emonson.
"We're very committed to steering the ship and bringing along good governance, trust and confidence back into local government, for the shire of Moira," she said.
"When we leave in five years' time, it will be seen as a really strong shire, a good place to live and a good place to work."
Mr Tanner would not comment on whether interim chief executive Josh Lewis would permanently replace Clare Keenan in the role after she was severely criticised in a probe into the governance of the Cobram-based organisation in March.
"The interim CEO is the interim CEO, the current CEO is on personal leave. That's all I can say," he said.
The administrators will gather for their first scheduled monthly council meeting on Wednesday, June 28.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
