Moira administrators welcome chance to speak with Wodonga Council on hospital push

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated June 20 2023 - 9:04pm, first published 7:30pm
Moira Shire Council acting chief executive Josh Lewis with chair of the council's panel of administrators John Tanner and Suzanna Sheed, a fellow administrator, at the unveiling of a memorial for victims of road trauma at Cobram yesterday. Picture by Mark Jesser
Moira Shire Council acting chief executive Josh Lewis with chair of the council's panel of administrators John Tanner and Suzanna Sheed, a fellow administrator, at the unveiling of a memorial for victims of road trauma at Cobram yesterday. Picture by Mark Jesser

Moira Council's interim administrator is open to talks with Wodonga councillors to support the push for a new single-site Border hospital.

