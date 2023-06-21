Baranduda Primary School teachers and students took an ice bucket over the head for charity on Wednesday for the MND Big Freeze fundraiser.
The crowd cheered on for the fundraiser, which raised around $2000, surpassing their original target of $500.
Principal Allyson Dixon said it was extra chilly and wasn't convinced of the reported benefits of cold-water therapy.
She said she was proud and happy with the outcome of the day.
"We certainly like to bring awareness to our kids and families, and certainly an MND fight, there's no better fight to be in," she said.
"It's important for our kids to see that we can do amazing things when we come together."
School students dressed in blue to support the fundraiser with their gold coin donation going into the tally.
Teacher Shaun Anderson embraced the bags of ice emptied into the pool, making things extra cold during his turn.
"I feel in such a small community we can gather and help create a big difference," he said.
"It's been breathtaking how much support we have gotten for this event."
Admin manager Robyn Featonby said the fundraiser was close to her heart.
"We have a beautiful family friend Peter Kent diagnosed with the beast MND," she said.
Meanwhile, Chiltern-Football Netball Club is offering free entry to all residents of the town to support its MND Ice Bucket Challenge on Saturday.
The challenge will take place on the oval after the Swans' clash against arch-rivals Barnawartha.
Senior football coach Brad Hibberson will be among those braving the ice.
Those who present a match day pass and proof of Chiltern residency at the gate will gain free entry.
