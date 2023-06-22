Hay there!
There sure are a stack of birds in this photo - how many can you count?
Our photographer Mark Jesser baled up some sulphur-crested cockatoos on a road trip through Bundalong this week.
While Jesser was happy with the shot, we doubt the farmer was as thrilled with the birds taking up residence in the hay stack.
Like the rest of us, the cockies will have felt the cold in the past week.
Winter solstice might now be behind us, but the cool weather isn't.
Border residents can expect up to 10mm of rain on Friday June 23 before the likelihood of a finer weekend with tops of 13-14 degrees expected around the region.
Several temperature records have been broken during a cold snap sweeping eastern Australia but the chill will lift with a warmer winter on the horizon.
Bureau of Meteorology Senior Meteorologist Miriam Bradbury said warmer than average conditions were expected for the rest of winter.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Photojournalist - The Border Mail.
Photojournalist - The Border Mail.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.