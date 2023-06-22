Drink-driver attempted U-turn, hit accelerator and drove into Wodonga shop

A drink-driver who smashed her car into a Wodonga business after several glasses of wine has lost her licence for nearly two years.
Christine Margaret Bathman, 67, was trying to perform a U-turn on Elgin Boulevard during the incident on October 2 last year.
The vehicle smashed into the Home Inspirations building, shattering a window and damaging a brick wall and stock.
The incident occurred about 6.30pm and Bathman was taken to hospital.
A blood test taken at 8.10pm showed a blood alcohol reading of 0.109.
The 67-year-old told police she had started drinking wine about 2pm or 3pm and had had "probably a couple of glasses".
Her licence was suspended on January 2.
Bathman was charged with careless driving and drink-driving.
The Wodonga Magistrates Court heard she has a similar drink-drive prior.
Lawyer Narelle Huntly said her client had been going through a difficult period at the time and had turned to alcohol.
"She was quite affected by grief and loss," she said.
The business had to close while the damage, which included a shattered window, and issues with stock and displays, was repaired.
Bathman's insurance covered the glass damage but not her vehicle.
Magistrate Ian Watkins noted the risk she posed.
"Fortunately nobody was injured, including yourself or members of the public," he said.
"It could have very easily gone horribly wrong."
Bathman was fined $500 and banned from driving for 20 months.
