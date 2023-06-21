A $250,000 reward has been announced following the murder of a teenager last seen in the Upper Murray.
Niamh Maye, 18, was last seen at Jingellic on March 30, 2002.
She had been planning to catch a bus at Batlow the following day, but never arrived at the bus stop.
A friend was waiting for her but her ticket, which was to travel to Cootamundra, was never used.
A coroner found the 18-year-old, who had visited Tumbarumba and the Jingellic pub before going missing, was the victim of a homicide.
The NSW Government on Wednesday announced the reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction on what would have been her 40th birthday.
Riverina Superintendent Andrew Spliet said any information, no matter how small, could be the missing piece of the puzzle police need to finally bring answers to her family.
"Today is Niamh's 40th birthday, and it's about time her family can celebrate her life without the heartbreak of not knowing where she is," Superintendent Spliet said.
"We have never given up on Niamh, and we're not about to."
Niamh's 82-year-old mother Anne Maye said the family need to lay their daughter, sister, aunt and friend to rest.
"Today Niamh should be celebrating her 40th birthday, instead we mourn the beautiful soul and precious time that have been taken from us," Mrs Maye said.
"We still desperately want to find her and lay her to rest with the dignity and respect she deserves.
"If you know something, or can help find her, please do the right thing and come forward."
Police Strike Force Yola is investigating the matter.
"Anyone with information that may assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 and can do so anonymously," a police spokesman said.
According to the website, Jason Nicklason and his friend Garth Gemmell arrived in Batlow on March 21 in Mr Nicklason's black HK Holden hearse with plates KFT 560.
The trio and late woman had been in the vehicle and travelled from Tumbarumba to Jingellic on March 29.
According to the website, Mr Nicklason had agreed to drive Ms Maye back to Batlow so she could catch her bus on March 30.
She was reported missing on April 3 and family members arrived in the region two days later to search for her.
A coroner in 2012 found Ms Maye had died in or around Tumut on March 30 or 31 of 2002, and that the death was a homicide.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.