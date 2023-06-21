The Border Mail
$250,000 reward announced into Niamh Maye murder, last seen Jingellic

By Blair Thomson
Updated June 21 2023 - 3:46pm, first published 11:24am
A $250,000 reward has been announced following the murder of a teenager last seen in the Upper Murray.

