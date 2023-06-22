GROWING up abroad Scott Darlow knows what it is to feel like an outsider.
His dad was a social worker in Hong Kong and Darlow spent "six miserable years" not fitting in.
"You can fit in everywhere yet don't fit in anywhere!"
The now Melbourne-based Yorta Yorta artist and activist said his unconventional childhood gave him insights into displacement and the broader issue of indigenous and non-indigenous relations.
His new album Deadly Heart, set to drop on October 27, taps into these themes.
"On the one hand, it's (Deadly Heart) about a couple just trying to stay together," he said.
"But it's also about a nation that's trying to come together. I wrote it through the pandemic, about us as a nation continuing to journey together and listen to each other; to sit and listen to each other's stories, so they can become our stories."
Despite The Voice referendum bill being passed in The Senate on Monday, Darlow remained concerned.
He said while he hoped the referendum would prevail later this year he was concerned the messaging was compromised.
"It's like releasing music at the moment; there are so many ways you can do it," Darlow said.
"It used to only be Triple J and Hey Hey It's Saturday to get your music out. Now it can be added to a playlist but it still doesn't mean people will hear it. Or people on Facebook only read what their algorithm allows."
Having performed regularly at Beer Deluxe Albury and visited Border schools over the years, Darlow had a special place in his heart for the Border.
Darlow will hit the road on his 30-gig regional run on Saturday, July 1.
"I'm so excited to drive around Australia in a bus with my best mates, a PA and some loud Fender guitars and amps and play these songs for anyone who wants to go back to the future with us!"
A former school teacher, Darlow sings and talks in schools all over Australia, Britain and Asia.
He will host school appearances as part of his tour.
"I love using my music to share my culture, talk about identity ie, what does it mean to be a 'real Australian' in 2023, and also teach about the effects of colonisation on First Nations people."
