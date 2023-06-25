Parishioners are holding hope they'll have a new place to call their spiritual home by the end of the year.
That is, if the weather holds off from the progress of the build of St John's Lutheran Church, anticipated to cost up to $4 million at Victory Lutheran College.
Church volunteer Jenny Simboras said seeing it "all coming together" was great.
"There's lots of excitement," she said.
"We are certainly looking forward to worshipping at our new church."
Ms Simboras said their old Havelock Street Church was a "gigantic mess", given it was being demolished for the development of 20 townhouses.
"It will be good to be in our own church home again," she said.
"I will say the roof will go on very soon, and we're hoping to be in there for Christmas," she said.
She said she was equally excited to be able to invite new and old people into the grounds, especially for parents to drop in for a coffee after school drop-off.
"Parents are excited about what they're seeing, it's the only church in West Wodonga, and we've got a real big mission," she said. "The students are already calling it their church."
The church will seat around 250 people and will include a commercial kitchen and an opportunity shop.
Ms Simboras said they would also be offering youth programs, "if anyone is in need, we are there for them".
