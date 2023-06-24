Helping feed those in need was the aim behind a community outreach food van servicing Wodonga.
Street Ministry, as part of New Life Chapel, would be providing free meals to the public on Thursday nights from 5pm to 7pm at Junction Square.
Leading the food truck initiative is New Life's Richard Lourey who said he saw a need in the community, so it was important to "do something about it".
"My wife Anne and I are passionate about reaching out to people who need help," he said. "As a church, we want to meet the needs in the community."
Mr Lourey said getting the van up and running was a dream come true.
"We have a team of volunteers who are donating their time to prepare meals," he said.
"Everyone wants to chip in, which is amazing, and we hope to reach as many people as possible."
Mr Lourey said not only would they be offering something warm to eat on Thursday that they would also be offering food hampers, from the chapel's food relief program as well as advice and support in the region.
"We want families that are really struggling to come down, the elderly who won't turn their heater on because of costs and choosing between warmth or food to come down, anyone who needs help," he said.
"We want to provide that support."
New Life's food relief program is also open every Wednesday from 12pm to 2pm.
"We are really excited to be able to provide this positive impact to people in Wodonga," Mr Lourey said.
