The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

New Life Chapel's Street Ministry will be at Junction Square each Thursday

SE
By Sophie Else
June 25 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New Life Chapel's Richard Lourey hopes the Street Ministry van can help take some pressure off those in need in the community. Picture by James Wiltshire
New Life Chapel's Richard Lourey hopes the Street Ministry van can help take some pressure off those in need in the community. Picture by James Wiltshire

Helping feed those in need was the aim behind a community outreach food van servicing Wodonga.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SE

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.