Mercy Place Albury residential aged care sees sound benefits in art therapy classes

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
June 21 2023 - 2:00pm
A potter by trade, Bernard Wright has become a mentor in his art therapy class at Mercy Place Albury. Picture by Mark Jesser
THROUGH life's ups and downs, art has always steadied the ship for Bernard Wright.

