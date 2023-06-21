THROUGH life's ups and downs, art has always steadied the ship for Bernard Wright.
A potter by trade, Mr Wright turned to painting about five years ago.
The Mercy Place Albury resident said he made ceramics under the popular Dinky-Di Pottery name for more than two decades living in the High Country.
He moved into residential aged care about eight years ago before he took up acrylic painting.
"Now we have an art class where we're learning something new each time like watercolour, pastels or decoupage," he said.
Art therapist Jacqui Ryding, who started the fortnightly Mindful Workshops at Mercy Place in April 2022, said there were myriad benefits for residents.
Ms Ryding said they could explore their creativity, stimulate cognitive function and promote their fine motor skills.
"When we first started the classes they weren't speaking a lot because we were just coming out of COVID and people had fewer chances to connect," she said.
"Now they see it as a chance to be playful and creative; they are striking up conversations about their lives."
Ms Ryding said the residents used materials that suited their physical abilities.
She said pastels and watercolours were easier to manage than pencils for their hand strength.
"A lot of people had bad experiences of art at school but they're pleasantly surprised when they can create something," Ms Ryding said.
Mercy Place Albury resident Miriam McInerney said she didn't have fond memories of art at school.
"Art was my worst subject," she said.
"But this art class is interesting and I'm always picking up crafty tips.
"It's been transformative; it's like we have all found a hidden talent.
"We all look forward to it!"
