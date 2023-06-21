Yarrawonga's Logan Morey has revealed football is now his priority after a Queensland holiday and a bucket list item took centre stage in the opening weeks of the Ovens and Murray Football League season.
The 27-year-old pushed the margin beyond a kick when he floated forward to nail a 45m shot late in the thrilling 14-point win over Albury on Saturday, June 17.
"I was actually running through the wing at that stage, but I have been forward this year, that's something new that happened on the eve of finals last year and it's continued into this season, so a bit of a rejuvenation, which is good," he explained.
The former best and fairest made his name as a reliable defender, with a lethal left foot, in his first stint with the Pigeons from 2014-2018, along with the bulk of his second after rejoining just after the start of the 2021 season.
However, he played some reserve grade earlier in the season.
"I'm a teacher and went to Noosa the week before school holidays and I was actually training to do the Great Ocean Road Marathon, so footy wasn't a priority for the first few weeks, it was nice that Stevie (coach Steve Johnson) let me focus on that," he suggested.
I was actually training to do the Great Ocean Road Marathon, so footy wasn't a priority for the first few weeks ... it was pretty good fun, but it took me ages, about four and a half hours.- Logan Morey
Morey has pace on the football field, but admits it was a tough baptism tackling the gruelling 42.2kms.
"It was pretty good fun, but it took me ages, about four and a half hours (the world record is 2:01:09), it was uphill and windy," he remarked.
"It was something I wanted to do and tick off, but footy's the priority now."
While Morey doesn't carry the profile of a handful of boom team-mates, such as former Williamstown duo Willie Wheeler and Leigh Masters, he has also played VFL and is an important member of the top three-bound outfit with his excellent kicking and versatility.
Masters again showed his class when he shut down Albury's gun forward Jacob Conlan in the last quarter after he had five of the Tigers' seven goals by the first minute of the third quarter, opposed to rising youngster Ned Pendergast.
"Even though Conlan had kicked five, I don't think it was on 'Pender' (his fault), the way the ball movement was coming in, it was very hard to stop, there wouldn't have been a defender in the competition who could have stopped all those goals and he's a terrific player Conlan," Johnson offered.
"I thought he's the player who could have taken the game away from us, so at three-quarter time I thought I might as well put our absolute best defender on him."
Wheeler was the game's standout, posting a match-high 31 disposals and 17 contested possessions, along with seven score involvements, equal second highest for the match.
"We went through the (Murray) Bushrangers program together, but the one that keeps flying under the radar is Mark Whiley, he's still quality, and there's Harry Wheeler (Willie's brother), and then they've got the luxury of playing (Nick) Fothergill and (Cam) Wilson forward," Albury co-coach Anthony Miles praised.
"Their midfield is the best in the comp by a long way."
Whiley was superb, pushing the Pigeons back after Albury opened its biggest lead.
