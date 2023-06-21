Police officers in Albury and Deniliquin, along with Wodonga Police, have released details and photos of people they are seeking on Wednesday, June 21.
Murray River Police District said Justin Moren, 31, was wanted on outstanding warrants and was known to frequent the Albury and Wodonga areas.
Mulwala's Jake Candido, 39, is also wanted on outstanding warrants.
Anyone with information about the two men's whereabouts is asked to call Albury police station on (02) 6023 9299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. All information can be provided anonymously.
Deniliquin police are seeking Emma Anderson, who is wanted on an outstanding warrant.
She is often seen in the Barooga and Cobram areas.
Deniliquin police station can be contacted on (03) 5881 9299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
IN THE NEWS:
Also wanted on warrant by Wodonga police officers are Melissa Doherty, of Wodonga, and Nathan Miller, known recently to frequent Albury-Wodonga.
Wodonga police asks people with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a confidential report at crimestoppersvic.com.au.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.