A strong run of commercial property sales in Wodonga has continued with a building in the CBD purchased under the hammer for more than $3 million on Wednesday, June 21.
The 600-square metre lot on Stanley Street, home to Wodonga X-ray and Upper Murray Family Care, was snapped up for $3,205,000 by a Sydney investor.
Bidding started at $3 million as offers came from five different parties.
Selling agent Andrew Dixon, of Dixon Commercial Real Estate, said it was another strong sale.
"It demonstrates the depth of the market," he said.
Mr Dixon revealed the net income of the property was $189,985, with separate lease arrangements in place until 2026 and 2029.
