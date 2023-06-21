Dad accused of uppercutting junior football umpire at Yarrawonga in court

A father accused of uppercutting or slapping a junior football umpire continues to contest charges with a court told it was "six seconds of madness".
The Cobram Magistrates Court on Wednesday heard the incident, at J.C. Lowe Oval during a game between Wodonga and Yarrawonga, was witnessed by multiple people who gave different versions of events.
The court heard Prideaux was on the ground and had gone up behind the umpire and chest bumped him, and yelled abuse.
The victim allegedly said it was wrong to approach an umpire on a ground in front of kids, and Prideaux dug his hands into his neck and threw a right hand uppercut into his jaw.
The man was allegedly left dazed and confused and the pair were separated.
Prideaux, on one version of events, allegedly said words to the effect of "call me a weak c--- again and I'll f---ing kill you".
The Tangambalanga man later told police he had gone out of his way to confront the umpire for doing a "terrible job", but said the man had gotten into his face and called him a "weak c---".
The father-of-three denied assaulting the man.
"It was six seconds of madness from a man with no priors," defence lawyer Daniel Taylor said.
He said the charges were in dispute and said the umpire had approached his client with his chest out.
The case will return on September 6 with further discussions between police and the defence to take place in the hope of resolving the matter.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.