Yarrawonga's Doug Strang medallist Leigh Williams admits his radar hasn't been the same since last month's interleague win.
Williams won the league's goalkicking award on debut last year and now has a seven-goal lead on Wangaratta's Callum Moore, although the latter will play his round 10 clash on Sunday, June 25, in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
Representative forward Williams booted three in the close win over Albury on Saturday, June 17.
The 33-year-old now has 35 goals, but he's kicked almost as many behinds.
"I probably kicked at about 50 per cent earlier this year, I probably didn't miss many set shots until the interleague game," he confirmed.
I probably kicked at about 50 per cent earlier this year, I probably didn't miss many set shots until the interleague game.- Yarrawonga power forward Leigh Williams
'Most of them (that I missed) were snaps and in general play, so it wasn't really something to be worried about.
"But obviously when you kick five or six points in an interleague game, you have a few dramas after that, but nothing too concerning."
And, likewise, the Pigeons' captain isn't worried by the star's inaccuracy.
"He's getting heaps of looks at it, if you're getting seven-eight shots on goal, you're doing something well, it will click for him," Leigh Masters suggested.
Williams topped the league for contested marks last year with 68 and just past the midway mark of the regular season, he again leads with 32. North Albury's Josh Minogue is next with 26.
He's also an unselfish player, as is evidenced by sitting equal third for score involvements with 57.
In the win over Albury, Williams took a powerhouse mark against miserly opponent Lucas Conlan midway through the final quarter and then found an unmarked Mark Whiley, who nailed the shot for the lead.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.