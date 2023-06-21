It was a decision that would shape the life of Todd Fernando and his family forever.
Dr Fernando, Victoria's commissioner for LGBTIQ+ communities, shared the story of his late brother, Duane, and his "act of extraordinary bravery" when he spoke at the Border's 11th Winter Solstice at Albury's QEII Square on Wednesday, June 21.
In his teenage years Duane, alongside his best friend, found himself standing in the path of an oncoming bus, but, without hesitation, pushed them out of the way and took the full force of the bus himself.
Dr Fernando said it revealed the depth of the Duane's character.
"When tragedy struck, Duane's life took an unexpected turn, forever altering our family's trajectory," he said.
"Miraculously, Duane survived, but emerged ... forever changed. Despite the immense pain and fear that gripped our hearts, I was awestruck by the unwavering determination and unity that emerged within my family.
"Our bond grew stronger as we leaned on each other, seeking comfort with the chaos that engulfed our lives. In these moments, I witnessed a resilience that defied all odds, and despite the hardships that now consumed his life, Duane refused to let his spirit be broken."
Dr Fernando said Duane used his emotions to create a visual of his internal battles, but eventually the pain became too much.
"Our family was left shattered. Our hearts ached with incredible pain, yet in the midst of our own anguish, I witnessed something also very extraordinary," he said.
"Despite the grief, and the deep sorrow that threatened to engulf my family once again, the women in my life held it together.
"The journey we have had since then has not been easy, and we carry Duane's memory in our hearts forever, honouring his life, his courage, and the selflessness he embodied."
Dr Fernando called for a better system to acknowledge the unique struggles that loom largest on those most disadvantaged.
"The LGBTIQ+ community, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, those living with disabilities, people of colour, those living in regional rural areas, and those grappling with socioeconomic hardships, who often find themselves at the crossroads of compounded challenges," he said.
"Let us remember that while suicide may cast a dark shadow on all of us, we can reshape the system's response. We cannot settle for a one size fits all solution when the faces of those who are suffering are diverse and multifaceted.
"Together, we must stand firm united in our declaration of no more. No more discrimination, no more ignorance, no more silence."
Musician, actress, author and former broadcaster Clare Bowditch performed songs that intertwined with her journey of grief from the death of her seven-year-old sister from a rare illness when she was just five.
"I understand what it is to live with the impossible, and I'm so sorry for all of you who have to do it too. But we are doing it together," she said.
Writer and performer Steven Oliver, known for the hit ABC program Black Comedy, captured the crowd with a stirring performance of his rap piece Carry All My Hurt Away, which he wrote to express his struggles with fame.
LifeLine International president and patron of Lifeline Australia John Brogden was unable to attend the event, but passed on a message.
"May all of us see the sunrise every day."
