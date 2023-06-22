A violent Glenroy man enraged by his partner's refusal to let him in kicked a laundry window repeatedly, forcing the frame inside and on to her head.
Zane Carney began subjecting the woman to an ongoing stream of abuse from Saturday, June 17, and caused her great upset when he stole her car.
Albury Local Court has heard his bad behaviour reached a crescendo on Sunday, June 18, when he took a run at the window before kicking it in.
Carney climbed through the window and chased her through the house, the woman trying to make it to the front door she had only just unlocked in case she needed an escape route from the Glenroy house.
The unemployed 25-year-old, who repeatedly shook his head as magistrate Melissa Humphreys recounted his offending on refusing him bail, caught up with her and threw her to the floor.
Police said the woman managed to get back to her feet and run to the main bedroom.
This time Carney grabbed her by the neck and threw her to the floor.
He then began punching a 65-inch television set, bought by the victim just three months' earlier for $1384, and punched walls in the bedroom several times, leaving large cracks in the plasterboard.
She pleaded with Carney, who the court heard had issues with illicit drugs, to stop.
He then sat on the floor and "became emotional". They talked for some time, then Carney resumed his offending.
"The victim and accused have begun arguing again and the accused has grabbed the victim by the neck and thrown her to the ground."
He then shut the door and began screaming at the woman, shortly before police arrived on scene.
Carney pleaded guilty to common assault, two intimidation charges, destroy or damage property, two charges of contravention of an apprehended violence order, take and drive conveyance without consent of the owner and a second offence charge of driving while disqualified.
Defence lawyer Piers Blomfield said it was conceded that Carney had gone "perilously close" to crossing the threshold for a jail term.
Prosecutor Sergeant Nicole Peacock said it was "mainly victim protection" for which police opposed bail.
Sergeant Peacock pointed out Carney's offending was continuous, having been exacerbated by taking place in the victim's home.
Carney, she said, moved from threats of violence "to actual violence" and that his taking of illicit drugs made him "completely unpredictable".
Sergeant Peacock said an apprehended violence order in place for the protection of the victim "had no effect" on this behaviour.
Carney will be sentenced on July 31.
