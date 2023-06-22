The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Glenroy man shakes head as magistrate recounts violence to which he pleaded guilty

By Albury Court
June 22 2023 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zane Carney
Zane Carney

A violent Glenroy man enraged by his partner's refusal to let him in kicked a laundry window repeatedly, forcing the frame inside and on to her head.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.