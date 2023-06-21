YACKANDANDAH Health members rejected a takeover of the service by Apollo Care in a vote on Wednesday night.
The members opted not to have the aged care, childcare and medical clinic run by Yackandandah Health fall into the hands of a national company despite the service's board recommending the takeover.
In a meeting closed to the public, members threw questions at the board for an hour before voting began around 7.22pm.
A specialist provider, Link Market Services, oversaw the election and collected ballots before counting the votes.
Sixty-one per cent of voters were in favour of Apollo taking control but 75 per cent approval was needed for the takeover to occur.
With 39 per cent of members opposed to the move, the bid failed.
It was around 8.10pm when board chair Doug Westland revealed the result.
Speaking to The Border Mail after the meeting concluded, Mr Westland confirmed the resolution to have Apollo Care control the service had failed.
"The members have spoken and that's democracy," Mr Westland said.
The board will meet on Thursday June 22 to assess its next step.
"We'll convey the way forward, as we see it, by the end of the week, to the members," Mr Westland said.
He has previously flagged the possibility of Yackandandah Health going into administration with Apollo the only suitor to have emerged from an expressions of interest process.
If Apollo was accepted, the company would have taken over the services from June 30.
That is also the date on which a deal with the federal government to receive extra funding is due to expire.
