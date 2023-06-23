Resco born from a dream to build a better sprayer unit

Resco Sprayers was born as a result of Matt Rafton wanting a better and more user friendly sprayer for his agriculture contracting business.
Years of experience and first hand knowledge went into developing Matt's ideal set up.
"After years of using other spray units I realised that I could design and refine a unit that was simple and reliable. I wanted to create something that was user-friendly and provided the spraying professional a better spraying experience."
Resco Sprayers is a family owned business operated by Matt Rafton, son Josh and daughter Kailei.
"We believe that efficiency and reliability is paramount," he said.
The Resco sprayer has been extensively tried and tested through Matt's ongoing contracting work.
"This enables us to refine and design our sprayers. When you purchase a Resco Sprayer, you will feel like you have been using the sprayer for years; that's how simple the Resco Sprayer is to operate."
Resco Sprayers are stocked by Mark's Spray Barn who can help you obtain an obligation free quote for a sprayer which can be custom built to your requirements. Your Resco Sprayer features:
There is a new chapter in the evolution of SGE Helicopters who have recently rebranded to Southern Mountain Helicopters.
The Upper Indigo Valley aerial agricultural company has been operating for six years and provide a reliable service to an ever increasing client base in Victoria's north east and southern NSW.
Chief pilot and company director Stuart Hall said Southern Mountain Helicopters will be known locally as SMHeli.
"We have chosen to rebrand to reflect our home base and family origins," said Stu.
'We feel the name captures our primary areas of operation in rural Victoria and NSW and our home here on the border. The change also represents our commitment to growth, innovation and industry excellence."
The name Southern Mountain Helicopters was not available when they first established the business in 2017, however when it became available earlier this year it triggered the vision of name change.
Stu said while the rebrand will be an evolution for the company, it is not a transformation.
"We'll continue to expand the capabilities of the company within the aerial agriculture industry and provide an even more comprehensive range of application solutions for landowners and our clients."
SMHeli specialises in the application of agricultural sprays and liquid fertilisers along with and the application of granular products providing services to farmers and other agricultural businesses.
Stu's career in aviation has seen him operate aircraft both nationally and internationally with more than 18 years of combined experience in the specialised field of aerial agriculture.
SMHeli operate a Bell 206 Longranger aircraft.
"This incredibly effective machine is not only superior for its heavy lifting capabilities, it offers extensive power, safety and reliability supporting a dynamic and unique operation in aerial agriculture."
Stu's wife Rachel works alongside him in the business, coordinating the safety and compliance aspects of the company. He is also assisted by Josh Smith, an agricultural pilot in training.
"Stu is always available to answer any questions and provide customised services to meet the diverse needs of customers," said Rachel.
'We appreciate and value the farming and agricultural industries we service. Our aim is to provide operational and organisational excellence while enhancing the quality of yield, protecting, and growing the value of productive land.
'We constantly work toward making the business of agriculture and aerial application safer, more efficient and more cost effective."
SMHeli utilises leading technology and innovative, state of the art equipment.
"Combined with the team's knowledge and our friendly approach to business, we believe our service is second to none."
When it comes to sprayers, there's no denying that Mark's Spray Barn knows their stuff.
They have been providing the region with quality sprayers, parts and service for close on 20 years.
They also back up their equipment selection with a massive range of parts and other products in stock to keep you mobile and moving.
The Goldacres range of spraying equipment comes in all shapes and sizes from the 30 litre rechargeable garden trolley sprayer right through to Goldacres premium trailing sprayers and self-propelled machines.
In more good news, they currently have a range of Goldacres spraying equipment in stock, ready for immediately delivery and in time to take advantage of the instant asset write off before it ceases.
These include the Prairie Special Series 2 6536 & 5030 and Prairie Pro Series 2 6536.
"The Prairie Special 5000 litre model is fitted with the 30 metre Tritech boom while the 6500 litre is fitted with a 36 metre boom," said spray barn expert Phil Starr.
Specs remain the same on both models with:
"The Prairie Pro is Goldacres flagship trailing model aimed at producers who demand the very best in terms of build quality, features and technology.
"It is designed for maximum efficiency from the season's first fill to the last application with all chemicals on target and minimum waste."
According to Goldacres, the biggest advancement to the Pro series 2 is the adaption of Goldacres' in-house developed G-Hub sprayer control system.
Comprising of a full colour five inch (12cm) screen and keypad at the fill station and an optional 12 inch (30cm) colour touch screen inside the tractor cabin, the system allows all functions to be quickly operated. The fully riveted RivX boom is now fitted to the Prairie Pro Series 2 in 36 metre and 36 metre offering unmatched boom stability and longevity.