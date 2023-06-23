A new spin on helicopter agriculture operation Advertising Feature

Resco born from a dream to build a better sprayer unit

There is a new chapter in the evolution of SGE Helicopters who have recently rebranded to Southern Mountain Helicopters.

The Upper Indigo Valley aerial agricultural company has been operating for six years and provide a reliable service to an ever increasing client base in Victoria's north east and southern NSW.

Chief pilot and company director Stuart Hall said Southern Mountain Helicopters will be known locally as SMHeli.

"We have chosen to rebrand to reflect our home base and family origins," said Stu.

'We feel the name captures our primary areas of operation in rural Victoria and NSW and our home here on the border. The change also represents our commitment to growth, innovation and industry excellence."

The name Southern Mountain Helicopters was not available when they first established the business in 2017, however when it became available earlier this year it triggered the vision of name change.



Stu said while the rebrand will be an evolution for the company, it is not a transformation.

"We'll continue to expand the capabilities of the company within the aerial agriculture industry and provide an even more comprehensive range of application solutions for landowners and our clients."

SMHeli specialises in the application of agricultural sprays and liquid fertilisers along with and the application of granular products providing services to farmers and other agricultural businesses.

Stu's career in aviation has seen him operate aircraft both nationally and internationally with more than 18 years of combined experience in the specialised field of aerial agriculture.

SMHeli operate a Bell 206 Longranger aircraft.

"This incredibly effective machine is not only superior for its heavy lifting capabilities, it offers extensive power, safety and reliability supporting a dynamic and unique operation in aerial agriculture."

Stu's wife Rachel works alongside him in the business, coordinating the safety and compliance aspects of the company. He is also assisted by Josh Smith, an agricultural pilot in training.

"Stu is always available to answer any questions and provide customised services to meet the diverse needs of customers," said Rachel.



'We appreciate and value the farming and agricultural industries we service. Our aim is to provide operational and organisational excellence while enhancing the quality of yield, protecting, and growing the value of productive land.

'We constantly work toward making the business of agriculture and aerial application safer, more efficient and more cost effective."

SMHeli utilises leading technology and innovative, state of the art equipment.

