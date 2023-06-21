The Border Mail
Baranduda will keep promising youngsters in Cricket Albury-Wodonga

June 21 2023 - 6:00pm
Hunter Ryan, 16, life member Glen White, Bethany White, 17, and life member Andrew Gilmore will be part of Baranduda's initial expansion into Cricket Albury-Wodonga's provincial competition this year. Picture by James Wiltshire
Baranduda will retain its raft of promising juniors on the back of gaining promotion to Cricket Albury-Wodonga's provincial competition, according to the club president.

