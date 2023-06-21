Baranduda will retain its raft of promising juniors on the back of gaining promotion to Cricket Albury-Wodonga's provincial competition, according to the club president.
Baranduda's move to the Riverina's top club level was ratified at CAW's board meeting on Monday night, June 19.
"It's fantastic for the Baranduda region and fantastic for the Baranduda Cricket Club for the time and effort they have put into this," CAW chairperson Michael Erdeljac said.
"They've got magnificent facilities, four nets, a turf wicket and a hard wicket side by side, they had a goal around 10-15 years ago and they do an outstanding job, so good luck to them moving forward."
Baranduda is the original Wodonga club Paragon, but made the 11km move a number of years ago.
"You'd like to think so, but when we moved to Baranduda, that was our biggest day," president Mitch Ryan said when quizzed where the move of the first and second grade sides from district to provincial in the upcoming 2023-2024 sits in the club's history.
"In the short term the profile of the club will go through the roof with that extra media attention that comes to provincial level clubs."
The Rangers didn't win a district first grade premiership, but have been a perennial contender for many years.
They produced 11 teams through the various grades last summer, but could have easily fielded at least one more junior team.
"Baranduda is like St Pat's in that they have one of our larger junior bases, there's a lot of kids there at that 15-16 years who would like to try themselves at the next level," Erdeljac suggested.
The Rangers are based at Baranduda Reserve, but are hoping to be one of the long-term tenants at Wodonga's much anticipated new sporting hub Baranduda Fields sporting precinct.
"The development for our under 14s and under 16s, who are that keen to stay at our club and play senior cricket, we simply had to give them that opportunity by joining provincial," Ryan declared.
Baranduda's move means CAW's provincial and district competitions will now have 12 and eight teams respectively, therefore eliminating the bye.
Corowa joined in 2020-21.
