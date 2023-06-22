Argument over 'other women' led to man using handbrake as partner tried to drive

A man's actions in pulling on the park brake as his partner drove to Howlong happened within the context of a "toxic relationship".
Defence lawyer Angus Lingham said his client's drift into offending had coincided with his use of the drug methamphetamine.
But he noted how Jason Lee Gibbs' partner and victim had also been charged in connection with matters that had stemmed from their relationship.
Gibbs, 37, of Erin Vale, north of Junee, appeared before Albury Local Court via a video link to the Albury police station cells.
He pleaded guilty to charges of common assault, contravention of an apprehended violence order and passenger interfere with driver's control of vehicle.
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin said "it was a serious example" of a contravention given it occurred while he was assaulting the woman.
The assault though, she said, was not the most serious of its type.
However, Ms McLaughlin said Gibbs' offending was aggravated by the fact he was serving "a period of imprisonment" at the time by way of an intensive corrections order.
Ms McLaughlin said there was no alternative to full-time jail for Gibbs, who received an aggregate term of nine months.
He will be eligible for release on parole on October 1. Gibbs was also convicted and fined $1100.
Ms McLaughlin told Gibbs that unless he completely withdrew from the relationship and overcame his illicit drug use, his prospects for rehabilitation remained poor.
Police told the court how the victim, 36, went to the home address of Gibbs' parents on April 2 about 12.30am.
Gibbs was at the house and they stayed together until 6am, when they got into her Toyota Kluger to travel to an address in Fairway Close, Howlong.
That was so Gibbs could take part in a course for work.
But police said the pair, as she drove, argued about their relationship.
The victim had "suspected" that Gibbs was "in communication" with other women "which she does not approve".
"The argument escalated within the vehicle and the accused has then pulled the vehicle handbrake, causing (the car) to skid out momentarily," police said.
The victim then put the handbrake down again and continued to drive, then pulled over on the Riverina Highway at Splitters Creek.
"The accused, with his left hand, grabbed at the left side of the victim's face, momentarily pulling her hair."
Both Gibbs and his partner had, as a result, breached their respective AVOs.
