'Thug' avoids going to jail for unprovoked attack on 2 strangers near city pub

A Lavington man who unleashed unprovoked violence on two strangers wrongly identified by a mate as having attacked him won't get a jail cell.
Police had submitted that a term in custody was the only sentence possible over William Kimpton's actions in central Albury two months ago.
But Albury Local Court magistrate Melissa Humphreys took into account the lack of violence on Kimpton's record and instead placed him on a two-year community corrections order on Wednesday, June 21.
Prosecutor Sergeant Andrew Pike put to Ms Humphreys that the threshold for a term of imprisonment definitely had been crossed.
"The community is sick and tired of drunken thugs bashing people in the streets when they're just out having a pleasant night," Sergeant Pike said.
Defence lawyer Mark Cronin there was no doubt his client's behaviour on the night of April 6 was "inexcusable".
Kimpton, 25, previously pleaded guilty to two charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
Police said the two victims of Kimpton's offending, along with some friends, were walking north along David Street towards Soden's Hotel in Wilson Street on April 6 about 11.15pm.
At the same time, Kimpton was inside the hotel. Soon after he received a phone call from a friend who claimed he had been assaulted.
Kimpton left the hotel and saw a group comprising the victims and their friends walking towards Soden's.
"The accused has approached the group and has punched (the first victim) in the left cheek."
This left the man, who fell to the ground with the force of the blow, with a laceration.
The man raised his hands to protect his face, then Kimpton delivered another punch.
"The accused has approached (the second victim, also a man) and punched him (to) his left cheek."
This left the second man with swelling and bruising.
Mr Cronin said his client's criminal behaviour was at the mid-range of seriousness, though the injuries suffered were at the lower range.
Kimpton was also convicted and fined $2000.
