A Lavington man was waving his arms about, making a "whooping" noise and "heavily" under the influence of drugs when found by police in a backyard.
The officers' first step was to call for an ambulance to attend the property in Douglas Road, Lavington, on June 3 about 3.25am.
Albury Local Court was told on Wednesday, June 21, that John Wayne Payne, who appeared via a video link to the Albury police station dock, was then searched.
His belongings had already been scattered across the driveway of the property.
Police said they found a small resealable bag containing about two grams of cannabis.
They then found a small, purple box inside which was another one gram of cannabis.
"A further search of the accused's belongings located two NAB credit cards, a Victorian driver's licence and a Nestle identification card, all in the name of the victim," police told magistrate Melissa Humphreys.
Payne, 28, of Boomerang Drive, pleaded guilty to charges of enter enclosed lands without lawful excuse, having goods in custody suspected of being stolen and possess a prohibited drug.
The court heard Payne was already on "strict bail conditions" involving a 9pm to 6am curfew.
He was released on bail on Wednesday for sentence on July 4.
