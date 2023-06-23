YOUR SAY: Mixed views on whether the Voice will cost money or save it

If the Voice is the mouthpiece of the Indigenous community, then what better way for the government to source the information needed to make sound decisions that can be implemented?
The Voice committee would undertake the consultation of the multitudes of Indigenous communities via a representative process and be responsible for and have ownership of recommendations.
What more could a government want - research done, knowledgeable advice, consensus reached, ownership established - no pie in the sky fantasising about Indigenous objectives, no bureaucratic excuse for second guessing the information, no public servant paranoia about decision backlash, no lost millions in ill-conceived developments.
The Voice proposal has been developed by the leading Indigenous representatives in the country.
There is no better group of people to advise on Indigenous affairs; not political parties, not public servants, not consultants, not ad hoc committees. In practical terms it will translate to what tax payers and social justice workers want - results.
And as it gives acknowledgment to the first Australians in the constitution, then even better.
IN THE NEWS:
It is a lie to say that an Indigenous Voice to the Parliament will be "only advisory".
1. The Voice will give Indigenous people effectively two votes to the Parliament while other Australians are given only one. And that extra vote also has effective veto power over all government legislation in that any government legislation can be stymied if any Indigenous people disagree with it.
2. Once the Voice is enshrined in the constitution, that will establish the concept that Indigenous people were original owners whose sovereignty was never ceded. At least one Aboriginal leader has already signalled that the Voice is only a first step to making white Australians pay rent to Indigenous people on properties already owned. Hence a total handover of all property rights to Indigenous people.
3. Authorities cannot show any practical reason for the Voice except that it will make Indigenous people feel good.
4. Indigenous people consist of about 3 per cent of the Australian population. They receive more than 4 per cent of tax revenue ($30 billion) and already get an estimated $43,449 per person while non-Indigenous people get $20,900 per person (2014 Indigenous Expenditure Report). Their parliamentary representation is nearly 5 per cent and those representatives and their excessive financing have been totally useless. What makes anyone think that a Voice will do any better?
