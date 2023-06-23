YOUR SAY: Mixed views on whether the Voice will cost money or save it

4. Indigenous people consist of about 3 per cent of the Australian population. They receive more than 4 per cent of tax revenue ($30 billion) and already get an estimated $43,449 per person while non-Indigenous people get $20,900 per person (2014 Indigenous Expenditure Report). Their parliamentary representation is nearly 5 per cent and those representatives and their excessive financing have been totally useless. What makes anyone think that a Voice will do any better?