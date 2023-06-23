The Border Mail
YOUR SAY: Mixed views on whether the Voice will cost money or save it

By Letters to the Editor
June 23 2023 - 10:30am
Border Mail readers continue to debate the merits of the proposed Indigenous Voice to Parliament. Picture by Shutterstock
Proposal will translate into results

If the Voice is the mouthpiece of the Indigenous community, then what better way for the government to source the information needed to make sound decisions that can be implemented?

