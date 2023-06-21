Young Wodonga drug dealer had $92,000 in cash in bank, at house

A Wodonga drug dealer will forfeit more than $92,000 in cash after admitting to charges in Wodonga court.
A check of his phone showed evidence of drug trafficking from March 1 the previous year.
The 22-year-old said he had been selling ice to support his own habit, and was helping a mate out by also selling marijuana.
A search of his Bendigo Bank and Commonwealth Bank accounts showed Pleming had been making multiple daily deposits of between $50 and $300.
From December 2021 to last May, a total of $91,625 was deposited.
Pleming had already come to police attention before the raid, having been found with ice and .2 grams of meth near a drug home on Gilbert Street last February.
He was also found riding a stolen lime green Specialized mountain bike on April 2 last year.
Pleming said he had bought it for $200 and didn't think it was stolen.
A search also found cannabis in his back pocket.
Lawyer Amanda Meagher told Wodonga court on Wednesday said her client had been funding his own substance and gambling issues with his drug and proceeds of crime offending.
He started using ice and marijuana after leaving high school halfway through Year 12.
The court heard he had been going well on a drug treatment program after spending 24 days on remand but needed further help.
He will be sentenced on Thursday.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.