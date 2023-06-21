The Border Mail
Services at East Albury Telstra site fixed after costly break-in, theft

By Blair Thomson
Updated June 21 2023 - 5:02pm, first published 4:04pm
The site was forensically examined by police on Monday morning.
Services have been returned to normal following a break-in and battery theft at an East Albury Telstra tower site.

