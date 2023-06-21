Services at East Albury Telstra site fixed after costly break-in, theft

Services have been returned to normal following a break-in and battery theft at an East Albury Telstra tower site.
A Telstra spokesman said the incident had impacted mobile coverage in East Albury, and as far away as Barnawartha and Gerogery.
Crews had worked to fix the issue, which the spokesman said could have impacted vulnerable customers with medical conditions if they lost connectivity.
"It also means we often have to take our work crews off completing other work jobs to attend these damaged sites, meaning other people and businesses with faults and outages may be impacted for longer," they said.
"We're working with police and encourage anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area to contact Crime Stoppers."
Services were restored on Tuesday night.
Police continue to investigate the matter.
No arrests have been made.
The break-ins have been worth tens-of-thousands of dollars.
Anyone with information about the incidents can call 1800 333 000.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.