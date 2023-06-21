The Border's longest serving religious leader shared a key message to mark the 11th annual Winter Solstice at QEII Square.
Albury's St Matthew's Anglican Church rector Father Peter MacLeod-Miller said it was very important to think about not only the isolation but those people who are chasing us.
"On this occasion, the winter solstice, we gather together seeking solace and healing for those affected by suicide," he said.
Fr Peter said while he doesn't have the answers, he has learned more at every Winter Solstice.
