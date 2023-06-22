Comprising predominantly a rural community, Rand-Walbundrie-Walla is fully aware that you reap what you sow.
And after defeating Holbrook last weekend, the Giants appear to have a bumper crop of youngsters emerging through the junior ranks.
In a promising sign for future success, a third of last weekend's side were 18 or under in the club's first win over the Brookers since 2017.
Cousins Tom and Fletcher Kohlhagen alongside Harry Kreutzberger, Nathan Wardius, Ashton Talbot, Jordan Rhodes and Jack Kotzur were all part of one of the Giants' biggest home and away wins in recent seasons.
The seven youngsters have played in either the Giants' under-17 premiership last season or the club's under-14 flag in 2018.
The Kohlhagen cousins played in both.
Giants co-coach Daniel Athanitis said it was extremely rewarding for all involved in the club to see the former juniors thriving.
"It's certainly something the club is immensely proud of," Athanitis said.
"I didn't actually realise there were so many until one of the supporters mentioned it after the match.
"To have a third of the side 18 and under and beat the reigning premier, it's certainly a promising sign for the future.
"Another pleasing thing is they have all played thirds at the club.
"I think if you look at the side as a whole, the majority of the team is former juniors.
"Off the top of my head there are probably only five or six blokes in the side that didn't play juniors."
Athanitis said watching the development of the youngsters was one of the most rewarding aspects of coaching.
"I'm really enjoying coaching the kids," he said.
"The best part is they really deserve their spot in the side, have done all the work and are now reaping the rewards.
"We are certainly not carrying any passengers.
ALSO IN SPORT
"As co-coaches Jack (Duck) and I don't treat the kids any differently, if you are in the team you are given a job and you are expected to do it no matter what your age.
"I think the group as a whole knows that we are not the most talented side in the competition and rely on playing as a team to try and get the four points each week.
"I remember a decade ago when I was coaching the club the youngsters coming through back then were blokes like Brian and Dan Lieschke who are still an integral part of our side.
"Obviously some of their parents also played as well and the Kohlhagens, Kreutzbergers and Wardius families have been servants of the club for a long time.
"That's what also makes it a bit more special."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.