MasterChef Australia 2009 winner Julie Goodwin says her tip for the cost of living price rises would be to "shop in season".
She made the recommendation during a visit to Arnold's Wodonga on Thursday in her role as an ambassador for the national program A Better Choice.
Ms Goodwin said the program, which acted on behalf of more than 550 business owners across Australia, was about encouraging people to "get out to their local fruit and veg' shop".
"Because it is what it says it is, a better choice," she said.
"You get better produce, you get better service, better quality, and I would just really encourage people to do that."
Ms Goodwin said it was important to have a relationship with small fruit and vegetable shops as opposed to the chain stores.
"It's really, really important that people buy things that are fresh and in season, especially now with the cost of living being so high," she said.
Ms Goodwin said it was key "to be able to come down to your local fruit and veg shop and see exactly what's in season, to get advice from the people who know what they're talking about for that beautiful service, and to know that you're getting the very best produce available".
"The guys at Arnold's work so hard; they get up early in the morning and they're out there, they've been doing it for 130 years," she said.
Ms Goodwin said she was passionate about meeting hardworking people.
Arnold's Fruit Market marketing manager Louise Arnold said it was so exciting to have Ms Goodwin in store as "it's been a bit of a dream of mine".
Arnold's have just taken out the 2023 A Better Choice retailer of the year award, based on a people's choice vote.
Ms Arnold said she had always hoped Ms Goodwin would pay a visit.
"It's just huge for Albury-Wodonga," she said.
"It's a huge achievement for Arnold's and being a regional fruit and veg' store is pretty awesome because we're up against city stores.
"Our staff are incredible, they put in such long hours.
"We've had management here with us for 20 to 30 years and some of our staff, so there will be lots of celebrations that will go on, I think, throughout the year."
