Number of people living on the streets in Albury has risen

The number of people living on the streets in Albury, and across the state, has increased as the housing crisis deepens.
The most recent count of rough sleepers in NSW revealed there were nine people in Albury regarded as homeless, up from six the year before. Wagga's count revealed seven rough sleepers, compared to 12 in 2022.
Across NSW, there are 1623 people sleeping rough, a 34 per cent increase on the 1207 people last year.
More than 300 local organisations partnered with the government to complete street counts in February in more than 350 towns and suburbs in 76 local government areas.
Homelessness Minister Rose Jackson revealed the new figures on Thursday, saying the spike is "deeply concerning".
"We need to do better," she said. "We want to minimise the frequency, severity, and cycle of rough sleepers (but) we know we have a long way to go in achieving that goal."
Ms Jackson announced from next month people in temporary accommodation would no longer need to complete a rental diary to demonstrate they were actively looking for housing.
The rental diary is used by the homeless to prove they have been rejected from private rentals to receive support.
"Vulnerable people seeking housing need support not arbitrary, bureaucratic processes," Ms Jackson said.
The freeze will be in place for a year.
The street count also revealed more people were sleeping rough in the regions.
"I want to accelerate social housing developments like Tolland Estate in Wagga Wagga, making sure people in our regions also have access to safe, stable housing," Ms Jackson said.
"The ... government has made a clear commitment to rebuilding a housing system with dignity and fairness at its core and prioritising the delivery of more homes."
The government will also establish Homes NSW, an audit of NSW government land to identify options for more housing, freeze the sale of public housing and work with commonwealth partners to deliver the Social Housing Accelerator payment.
"You can't solve homelessness without housing," Ms Jackson said.
"The two things that are central to our plan to drive homelessness numbers down are delivering more social housing and more comprehensive support services."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community.
