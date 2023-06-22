Putting a smile on the faces of the young and old is the aim for this year's immersive Aurora Luna Light Journey.
The interactive show will open at Albury Botanic Gardens Friday June 23 and will run until Sunday, July 16.
Organisers of the event say it will be an "all-new show immersed within the natural canvas of the gardens".
"Last year we showcased the Botanic Gardens in a whole new perspective," Laservision marketing manager Steve Kalagurgevic said.
"But this year will be new, vibrant installations that will greet people with a kaleidoscope of colour and sound.
"The natural wonders will come alive within this magical garden, we can not wait."
Mr Kalagurgevic said ticket sales had been strong in the lead up to the event, surpassing those before the 2022 display.
"There's a lot of interest and a lot of excitement without being on the ground," he said.
"It's a great family event, but it's also a great way to boost the local night time economy in in Albury."
Presented by Laservision, the immersive experience is a ticketed community affordable event that metamorphoses the gardens.
It will redefines the natural landscape and unveil mystical creatures through the use of holograms, lasers, interactive projections.
There's also light sculptures, immersive soundscapes and other sensory mediums.
Mr Kalagurgevic said it was a much-loved and welcomed event.
LASERVISION's chief executive Shannon Brooks said seeing people's looks on their faces makes the team feel like they've hit the mark.
"It's important that everyone gets out there and gets a ticket and comes to see the show," Mr Brooks said.
"We want to bring the gardens to life, it's a whole new experience - we want to make sure people get a different feeling than they did last year.
"We want something all families can enjoy."
"You can spend an hour and half walking through the gardens and experiencing something special, it's very humbling knowing people will brave the weather to come out."
Mr Kalagurgevic said it looks like it will "be a bumper opening weekend".
Albury mayor Kylie King said she was looking forward to a "difference experience at night" at the Botanic Gardens.
"I can't wait to see what the team at Laservision come up with this time around," Cr King said.
