Aurora Luna Light Journey returns to Albury with a new immersive show

By Sophie Else
Updated June 22 2023 - 8:28pm, first published 8:00pm
The interactive show will open at Albury Botanic Gardens Friday June 23 and will run until Sunday, July 16.
Aurora's chief executive Shannon Brooks, art director Angela Davis and creative director and Juan Zubiaga offically open the Albury event. Pictures by Mark Jesser
Putting a smile on the faces of the young and old is the aim for this year's immersive Aurora Luna Light Journey.

Local News

