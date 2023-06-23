A man who racked-up his 18th driving while disqualified offence in the wake of dangerous driving antics through Lavington has been jailed for 18 months.
Magistrate Melissa Humphreys said it was clear that jail had not been enough to deter Kahyde Robert Richter, who had a background of childhood deprivation, from continuing to re-offend in such a way.
Her comment came after defence layer Dane Keenes told Albury Local Court how Richter, who will turn 33 later this month, had been in and out of jail since the age of 27.
He will be released on February 29, 2024.
Ms Humphreys said it was clear Richter needed help to tackle his mental health issues and "unpick his childhood trauma".
Richter, of David Street, Albury, pleaded guilty to driving recklessly, furiously or in a speed or manner dangerous, along with four second-offence disqualified driving charges.
The dangerous driving charge related to an incident witnessed by police on February 11 when he was also a disqualified driver.
Three further driving disqualified offences - Richter, with his tattooed arms, was clearly identified on CCTV footage captured by Albury Council cameras - took place later that same month.
Ms Humphreys, on also disqualifying Richter for another two years, through to February 28, 2026, noted how he drove through a red light during his dangerous driving incident.
She said community safety was "paramount" in the decision as to whether Richter got a full-time jail spell or custody by way of an intensive corrections order in the community.
But in the end, a jail cell was the only option, she said.
The court heard how Richter was already serving a five-year driving ban - from February, 2019 - when he was seen driving a blue Audi into a car wash business in Griffith Road, Lavington, on February 11 about 6.40pm.
He parked, got out, sprayed the back of his car with water and then got back in and drove off, though briefly stopped to give way to Griffith Road traffic.
Police followed the car as he twice went around a roundabout at Kaylock Road then soon after was seen to drive at between 60km/h and 80km/h through a red light.
