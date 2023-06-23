The Border Mail
Albury man will stay behind bars until becomes eligible for parole next February

By Albury Court
June 23 2023 - 7:00pm
Kahyde Robert Richter has been sentenced to 18 months' jail over serious driving offences.
A man who racked-up his 18th driving while disqualified offence in the wake of dangerous driving antics through Lavington has been jailed for 18 months.

