Evidence of lower mental wellbeing and cancer screening rates in the Border and North East has prompted research to learn more.
Albury Wodonga Health's Ovens Murray Public Health Unit is asking residents to take part in a health survey to provide information about how people are feeling and increase understanding about any barriers to cancer screening.
The unit's operations director Jody Bellette said work had already been done which showed that cancer screening rates and the community's mental wellbeing had dropped since COVID-19.
"We have reviewed a lot of data, all of which has shown us that many people in the catchment have experienced lower mental wellbeing in the past four years, while the rates of people participating in screening for preventable cancer have also decreased," she said.
"Given the impact of the bushfires, COVID-19 and floods in our region, this is not a surprise, but something which indicates that these are areas where the OM PHU needs to focus its efforts in coming years.
"We are in the process of developing a catchment plan and this feedback will provide clear direction for us."
Ms Bellette said the streamlined surveys were conducted anonymously.
The survey will be open until July 2, 2023, and can be found at surveymonkey.com/r/BVGJZZ7.
