Albury Wodonga Health opens survey on mental wellbeing and cancer screening

By Community News
Updated June 22 2023 - 2:48pm, first published 12:30pm
Ovens Murray Public Health Unit operations director Jody Bellette encourages people to take part in a short online survey - open until July 2 - about their mental health wellbeing and cancer screening. Picture by James Wiltshire
Evidence of lower mental wellbeing and cancer screening rates in the Border and North East has prompted research to learn more.

