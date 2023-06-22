Thurgoona-Wirlinga's population has almost doubled in the last 10 years, and its future growth will be discussed at two information sessions.
Albury Council is reviewing the area's current precinct structure plan, which was developed in 2013.
Census data indicates that the population in Thurgoona-Wirlinga has increased from 6500 to more than 11,200 in the past decade, with the population expected to swell to more than 50,000 by 2060-2070.
The council invites community members to information sessions at Thurgoona Country Club at either 4pm or 6pm on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
They will be able to view the existing plan, hear a summary of the community feedback received so far, and chat with the project team about new opportunities they'd like to see.
IN THE NEWS:
Albury mayor Kylie King said this was an opportunity for Thurgoona residents to be involved in shaping the future of their community.
"We've heard from the Thurgoona community through a number of consultation activities in recent years, such as during the development of our Towards Albury 2050 community strategic plan, Growing Thurgoona community conversations and more," she said.
"Now we want to present this feedback to the community to see if it is still relevant, and hear further ideas for how we can improve the area into the future."
To register for a community information session, and find out more about the project and future engagement opportunities, visit the Albury Council website.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.