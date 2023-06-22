The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Albury Council to host Thurgoona-Wirlinga information sessions

By Community News
Updated June 22 2023 - 2:43pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Thurgoona-Wirlinga's population is expected to swell to more than 50,000 by 2060-2070. Picture Google Earth
Thurgoona-Wirlinga's population is expected to swell to more than 50,000 by 2060-2070. Picture Google Earth

Thurgoona-Wirlinga's population has almost doubled in the last 10 years, and its future growth will be discussed at two information sessions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.