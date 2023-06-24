June rainfall above average across Border and North East

Karratha recorded 70.4mm to June 20, the wettest June day there since 71.3mm in 2013. Roebourne recorded 48.4 on the same day, also the wettest June day since 2013. At Roebourne, which has rainfall records dating back to 1887, I have selected previous wettest Junes which followed zero rainfalls in April and May, which happened this year as well. These took place in 1897, 1951, 1971, 2002, and 2012. These episodes led to a somewhat wetter winter in Victoria; some places have had more than 100mm including the Alpine resorts this month, and the 160mm at Wilsons Prom is to date one of the wettest Junes in 152 years of records.

