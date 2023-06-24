The Border Mail
June rainfall above average across Border and North East

By Peter Nelson
June 24 2023 - 10:30am
Separate low pressure systems have brought higher than average rain to the Border and North East.
Two low pressure systems passed through Victoria and the Riverina this past week, delivering variable rainfalls and an influx of a cold air mass which kept daily temps a few degrees below the June normal.

