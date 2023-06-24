June rainfall above average across Border and North East

Two low pressure systems passed through Victoria and the Riverina this past week, delivering variable rainfalls and an influx of a cold air mass which kept daily temps a few degrees below the June normal.
Because of the persistent cloud cover and showery periods, mean minimum temperatures were two degrees above normal apart from frosts early in the week in the Riverina and North East.
Monthly rainfalls have exceeded the June average at many places in our region.
Further north beyond Griffith, there has been little or no rain all the way to outback Queensland, and a notable increase in frosts - such as seven successive days of frosts in Coonabarabran and five days of frosts in Roma, four in St George and three days in Miles.
These places have had little rain since mid-April. The most interesting feature last weekend was the arrival of a heavy rain event across the Pilbara region, which resulted in rainfalls up to 40mm at many places which previously had zero rainfall during April and May.
Karratha recorded 70.4mm to June 20, the wettest June day there since 71.3mm in 2013. Roebourne recorded 48.4 on the same day, also the wettest June day since 2013. At Roebourne, which has rainfall records dating back to 1887, I have selected previous wettest Junes which followed zero rainfalls in April and May, which happened this year as well. These took place in 1897, 1951, 1971, 2002, and 2012. These episodes led to a somewhat wetter winter in Victoria; some places have had more than 100mm including the Alpine resorts this month, and the 160mm at Wilsons Prom is to date one of the wettest Junes in 152 years of records.
Further north beyond Griffith, the winter and spring went though a notably dry and warmer than normal period. All except 1971 led to the spring in Victoria being warmer and drier than usual, and the lack of significant rain until the next summer.
In early 1971, the summer was exceptionally wet from Tasmania up to outback Queensland with major floods. This did not happen last summer.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.