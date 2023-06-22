The politicians arguing about whether or not Labor's housing policy goes "far enough" don't seem to understand this is not just a rental emergency; it is a homelessness emergency.
Safe and affordable accommodation is neither a luxury nor a discretionary consumer good. It is an absolute necessity every Australian should have access to.
While the cost of heating their homes is a real problem for millions of Australians right now, what about the unknowable number of people who don't have homes to heat?
They are in a very different case to the Coalition and Greens politicians, who have just kicked the social housing can further down the road and who receive handsome accommodation allowances whenever they are away from home.
The short answer to the question of whether or not the Albanese government has come up with a flawless solution to the housing and homelessness dilemma is "of course not". This perfect storm of too many people with too little money and too few homes they can afford to either rent or buy has been brewing for decades.
It is a consequence of underinvestment in social housing by governments, of greed which pegs the price of new homes and the land to build them on at whatever the market will bear, and taxation strategies that have made housing the preferred investment vehicle for many of us.
Mr Albanese knows if he was to propose changing negative gearing or the capital gains tax concessions on the sale of investment properties there would be a backlash. It will be a long time before Labor forgets 2016. That said, to his and his government's credit he is having a go.
The $2 billion "social housing accelerator" announced on the weekend is a significant investment, especially when coupled with the decision to remove the $500 million cap on spending from the $10 billion Housing Affordability fund.
Why, at a time when homelessness horror stories are being reported daily, and we learn that mothers and young children literally have nowhere to turn, are the Coalition and the Greens so intransigent? The journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step. It's time to let the government get on with the job.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.