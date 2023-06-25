Dispute over payment led to assault of Albury motel owner by man doing painting

A dispute with an Albury motel owner over claims he had not been paid resulted in a North Albury man abusing then attacking him.
During the confrontation, Michael John Privett hit a perspex screen in the reception area.
The impact of this strike propelled the screen across the room, striking the motelier on the top of his head.
Shortly before this happened, Albury Local Court has heard, Privett told the victim he was "going to rip his f---ing heart out".
Privett, 55, of Wantigong Street, pleaded guilty before magistrate Sally McLaughlin to charges of stalking or intimidation and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
His pleas were entered by defence lawyer Paul Keane.
"Mr Keane, I will be ordering a full sentence assessment report," Ms McLaughlin said.
"Your client has an appalling record for matters of violence."
The court was told the victim owned the motel, which was within two blocks of Dean Street.
Privett had been working for the victim "on and off" as a painter for six weeks before the incident occurred.
The victim and his wife were in the office and reception area on May 2 about 4.50pm when Privett walked in to collect some tools.
Police said Privett left for a while, then returned with his partner.
"When the accused has re-entered the office, he has begun to demand that the victim pay him a large sum of money, to the value of $3000."
When the victim refused, Privett - standing at the counter, clenching his fists - began to abuse him.
Police said Privett and the owner argued "back and forth" about jobs done and money owed.
It was then that Privett threatened to punch the man and put his "head through that f---ing window".
The abuse continued, with the victim's wife demanding he stop.
Eventually, Privett's partner tried to remove him from the room.
But Privett instead kept up his abuse, hitting the screen that in turn struck the victim, leaving him with a cut to his forehead.
Privett then walked out of the reception area.
He will be sentenced on August 8.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.