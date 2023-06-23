Olivia Brunner has spoken of her pride at representing Culcairn in Sunday's interleague netball clash.
Brunner is part of the Hume League side taking on the TDNA at Thurgoona and the honour of being selected is not lost on the 19-year-old.
While she may not be playing for one of the premiership favourites, Brunner's quality in the goal circle has not gone unnoticed.
"It's very important to get the Culcairn name out there," she said.
"I feel a little bit overlooked at times, which maybe comes down to how we've played through the season but it's definitely good to represent the club in a team of (mostly) Jindera and Osborne players.
"I've never played in the interleague side against Tallangatta.
"I know there is a bit of rivalry there and I've heard it gets pretty competitive out on court so it'll be good."
Brunner, a former gymnast, played for Albury before heading out to the den.
"The Hume League is a little bit more laid-back but in terms of the calibre, I would nearly match it to the O and M," she said.
"It's really family-orientated at Culcairn and very welcoming to everyone.
"My sister had never played netball and she's out there playing now so we enjoy it a lot.
"This season has been on and off, very rocky in the beginning but we have all seven back now so should be a bit more competitive hopefully.
"We had a lot of injuries and sickness but over the break, everyone's gotten back together."
Brunner, who also co-coaches Culcairn's 11-and-under side with her sister Isabella, came to netball late but has never looked back.
"I had a year off gymnastics and had never played netball but I played indoors and then went to Albury rep," she said.
"I met a lot of people there and had some great coaching before going to Albury for a couple of years.
"I trialled in the midcourt at Culcairn but ended up in shooter - I'm not sure how!
"It's a learning curve because I'm not the tallest but the strength from my gymnastics helps me to hold in there.
"In the beginning, I was very competitive and wanted to see how far I could go but now I just love the game and want to keep playing."
Hume League: Sally Hunter, Lou Madden, Cyprus Clay, Bridie Willis (Osborne), Tegan Vogel, Tayla Vogel, Ellen Cook (Jindera), Olivia Brunner (Culcairn), Rebecca Kuschert (CDHBU).
Tallangatta & District: Justine Willis (c), Beck O'Connell, Jess Garland (Yackandandah), Bec Evans (vc), Georgie Attree, Alissa Donaldson (Kiewa-Sandy Creek), Jen Barrett (Thurgoona), Laura Collins (Tallangatta), Tammy Kennedy (Chiltern).
