Albury's Jade Crook selected for Australian squad for under-16 Asian Cup in Jordan

JC
By John Conroy
Updated June 23 2023 - 10:01am, first published 9:25am
Albury's Jade Crook defends for NSW Country at the under-18 national championships in Brisbane in April. Crook will travel to Jordan in coming weeks for the under-16 Asian Championships. Picture by Basketball NSW
EMERGING Albury basketballer Jade Crook has backed up her selection in Australia's under-15 team last year with a nod for the Sapphires' under-16 outfit to take part in the Asian championships in Jordan next month.

