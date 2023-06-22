EMERGING Albury basketballer Jade Crook has backed up her selection in Australia's under-15 team last year with a nod for the Sapphires' under-16 outfit to take part in the Asian championships in Jordan next month.
Jade, 16, won gold with the Sapphires last year in the under-15 Oceania championships held in Guam when Australia defeated New Zealand 100-54 in the final.
The Albury High School student has previously declared an ambition to play for the Australian Opals, "or get as far as I can with basketball."
Crook will jet out to Amman, Jordan on July 6 for four days training with the 12-girl squad ahead of the tournament where Australia will face the likes of Korea, China, New Zealand, Thailand and Japan.
"It's awesome. She and we are very excited about it," mum Alison King said.
"It's a great opportunity. It's getting very close now. It's starting to feel very real."
The selection adds to an already busy schedule for the year 11 student who has this year represented the NSW Country side at the national under-18 championships in Brisbane as well as the Albury Cougars junior representative side.
The 190cm centre/forward also debuted for the Albury-Wodonga Bandits in the NBL1 East conference after last year training with the squad as a development player.
"She's loved that experience," King said.
"That's been fantastic just to play against in the senior women's competition and to learn from those players and the imports coming in, particularity in the last few months.
"That's made a big difference."
The youngster scored seven points and made three rebounds from seven minutes in the Bandits' 83-79 win over Central Coast on Saturday, where she played alongside the club's two American imports - WNBA-experienced Mikayla Pivec and University of Georgia star Malury Bates.
IN THE NEWS:
Australia has won gold in the last two under-16 Asian championships with head coach Tom Garlepp saying the event was a "challenging environment with strong female teams".
"We have a solid team that will play tough and together basketball," Garlepp said.
"The girls seem to value the defensive end of the floor and that is what makes them exciting from my point of view."
"(We) will go and do our best and represent our country with great pride and see what happens."
Crook, whose father David is a former Bandits player, has been undertaking individual strength and conditioning training in the lead-up to the event with her parents set to join her at the event.
The Asian Championships will run from July 10-16 and Australia will start the campaign against Thailand on July 11. The top four teams will qualify for the under-17 World Cup in Mexico next year.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.