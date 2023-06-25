YOUR SAY: Incontinence a big problem for men after prostate cancer

With this week being World Continence Week I would like people to be aware of what men go through after prostate cancer. Incontinence is a big problem.
I was diagnosed with prostate cancer and had my prostate removed in August 2021 and Albury Wodonga Health were fantastic, but now I am severely incontinent to the stage where my mental state is very low and I refuse to leave my house for fear of embarrassing myself. I have been on the list at AWH for an operation to remedy my incontinence since February 2022. I realise it is not a life-threatening operation, but incontinence has affected me mentally and without this operation my mental state is getting worse.
I am 71 years old and always took any problem on the chin and sucked it up, but severe incontinence is totally different and really affecting my mental health.
I am sure there are many men out there in the same situation as me and I feel the health system is failing older men and their mental health situation. I hope AWH can do something about men's health and their incontinence problem as I know a small operation could repair me both physically and mentally.
I find anything to do with the Nazi past is abhorrent, it should not be glorified but must never be forgotten.
The federal government plans to introduce legislation banning Nazi signs, symbology, and memorabilia. Is it about right-wing extremists causing havoc or is it a means of labelling democratic conservatives as radicals? Is the legislation going to ban the goose step march which is symbolic of the Nazis. Let it not be forgotten that the Russians, Chinese, and North Koreans also goose step. National socialism and communist socialism even with Chinese characteristics are one and the same. The swastika, hammer and sickle or yellow star on a red background represent totalitarian, authoritarian dictatorships. Control of the masses is through intimidation and terror. None are democratic. Let us not forget that these signs and symbols of the extremist right or left have been used as an excuse to commit genocide against their own people and others. Many immigrant families in Australia have fled these ideologies from both ends of the political spectrum. Banning one should mean banning all, otherwise a bias will develop with more power going to one side of the extremist political spectrum.
If one could legislate good manners, honesty, civility, ethical behaviour in a democratic society then that is the way to go. Alternatively, the legislation needs to cover all totalitarian, authoritarian dictatorship signs, symbols, and memorabilia. One is the same as the other, whether from extreme right or left wing.
