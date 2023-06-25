YOUR SAY: Incontinence a big problem for men after prostate cancer

The federal government plans to introduce legislation banning Nazi signs, symbology, and memorabilia. Is it about right-wing extremists causing havoc or is it a means of labelling democratic conservatives as radicals? Is the legislation going to ban the goose step march which is symbolic of the Nazis. Let it not be forgotten that the Russians, Chinese, and North Koreans also goose step. National socialism and communist socialism even with Chinese characteristics are one and the same. The swastika, hammer and sickle or yellow star on a red background represent totalitarian, authoritarian dictatorships. Control of the masses is through intimidation and terror. None are democratic. Let us not forget that these signs and symbols of the extremist right or left have been used as an excuse to commit genocide against their own people and others. Many immigrant families in Australia have fled these ideologies from both ends of the political spectrum. Banning one should mean banning all, otherwise a bias will develop with more power going to one side of the extremist political spectrum.

