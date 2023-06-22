The Border Mail
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Corowa Cricket club says core of 25 players pivotal to provincial entry

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated June 22 2023 - 4:53pm, first published 3:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Corowa's Jarred Lane had a tough baptism on debut, but the home team pipped Lavington by a run.
Corowa's Jarred Lane had a tough baptism on debut, but the home team pipped Lavington by a run.

The last team to win promotion to the Border's top level in Cricket Albury-Wodonga says a core of 25 players is crucial.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.