The last team to win promotion to the Border's top level in Cricket Albury-Wodonga says a core of 25 players is crucial.
Corowa moved from district to provincial for the 2020-2021 season, with Baranduda winning approval to do likewise at last Monday night's board meeting.
Baranduda's first and second grade outfits will form part of a 12-team provincial competition in 2023-2024.
The Border Mail contacted Corowa president Paul Lavis and quizzed him on the transformation.
"It was probably about what we thought, to be honest," he replied.
"We had a core of guys who were in their 20s, the Jarred Lanes, Matt Granthams and we knew they were up to the standard, you really need that core of 25 guys, who are either up to the standard or they're super committed."
Corowa stunned the competition by making finals on debut, but it's missed the past two campaigns, albeit the floods severely impacted the club in the first half of last season.
"Depth is so important, a few of our 18-year-olds didn't play last season and that really hurts your depth, which affects training," Lavis suggested.
"If you've got a few out in A grade, the B grade falls apart, so getting depth has been our focus, those guys are going to play again so our B grade will be a lot stronger."
Overseas players have also added to the depth, as well as star quality, at a number of provincial clubs in recent years, with Corowa boasting English pair Mitch Wagstaff and Arthur Godsal.
The district competition hasn't had as many imports, so Lavis was asked if a provincial outfit can be competitive without them.
"If you've got the players you can, if you've got (premiers) Lavington's list, they don't need to," he confirmed.
"Ideally, you wouldn't have to get one, it costs money, time in organisation, you have to find houses, jobs but, at the same time, for us, in particular, for our 14 and 15-year-olds, it gives the whole club a lift when you have an oveseas player, it's good for the town and interest levels as people come down to watch the cricket."
Corowa is looking for an overseas player as Godsal is unable to return.
