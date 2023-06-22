The Border Mail
Holbrook midfielder Michael Rampal suffers hairline fracture of the jaw

By Brent Godde
Updated June 23 2023 - 8:10am, first published 8:00am
Michael Rampal suffered a hairline fracture to the jaw against RWW Giants last weekend but expects to be back playing after the general bye.

Michael Rampal is set to miss at least the next two rounds with a hairline fracture of the jaw.

