Michael Rampal is set to miss at least the next two rounds with a hairline fracture of the jaw.
The Barton medallist suffered the injury during last weekend's upset loss against RWW Giants.
Rampal said it was only a minor fracture compared to 2017 when he suffered a 'face explosion' in the preliminary final which forced him to miss Thurgoona's grand final triumph.
"I'm still walking and talking and the fracture is at the minor end of the scale," Rampal said.
"Not like my face explosion in 2017 which scared me a bit when it happened.
"Unfortunately on the weekend I got attacked by someone's bald spot which got right under the jaw and caused the hairline fracture.
"It was just an accidental head clash and nothing crazy.
"I had a specialist appointment on Wednesday which cleared me of anything serious."
Rampal played out the match with the injury which the Giants won to inflict the Brookers second loss of the season.
"Obviously the side was playing ordinary and so was I," he said.
"I didn't come off but I've still got a few mental scars from last time that I had my jaw broken.
"So I sort of lost my head a little bit and started thinking about the surgery that I had to have last time.
"But I will be fine and I don't need any surgery.
"I will just be on mushy food for the next two weeks and I will be grumpy because I can't eat normal food.
"But I'm rapt to be honest and I hope to be back playing after the general bye in a couple of weeks."
ALSO IN SPORT
Rampal missed a large chunk of last season with a broken wrist before returning late in the season to be part of the Brookers' drought breaking flag win over Osborne.
"If I broke my jaw like last time I would have called it quits on my footy career," he said.
"I've got a bit of a unique record.
"I've won a flag (with Thurgoona in 2019) and broken my jaw at Sandy Creek.
"I've now also won a flag at Walbundrie and also broken my jaw at the ground."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.