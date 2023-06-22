Brockley a chance for Dogs clash, Cudgewa to welcome back trio

CUDGEWA power forward Nick Brockley is a chance to return to the side next week after he recovers from hand surgery.
Brockley has had his hand in a cast the past month after sustaining the injury on May 20 against Tumbarumba.
The forward's return would be a welcome fillip for the undefeated Blues who were taken to the wire by reigning premier Tumbarumba last week after having won all their prior matches by 40 points or more.
"It's going to take a while for him to get his strength and feel comfortable (after the cast)," Cudgewa coach Drew Cameron said.
"He's a great player so I don't mind if he doesn't play the Bullioh game.
"I'd rather he make sure he's cherry ripe for the finals series."
Brockley, who crossed from the Billabong Crows at the start of last season, started with 24 goals from four games this year before going down with injury.
Meanwhile, the Blues should welcome back a trio of players for this week's clash against Corryong.
Recruits Adam Prior and Trent Logue are both expected to return after one-game hiatuses while ruckman Jayden Pryse is expected to be another addition after missing the past two rounds.
Josh Lieschke is expected to back-up despite hurting his ribs in the thrilling four-point win against the Kangaroos.
