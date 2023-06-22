Corowa-Rutherglen insist they will be back in the Ovens and Murray next year.
The Roos are on an 'aggressive' recruitment drive and have targeted players from outside the area to join their 2024 reset.
Needing to give the O and M assurances by the end of this season as to their next move, the club has received overwhelming community backing that the people and businesses around Corowa are behind their plan to return.
AFL North East Border has promised to give Corowa-Rutherglen clarity around player points and the salary cap early next month after officials from the governing body joined the club's last board meeting.
The Roos, who still face uncertainty around the fallout of flood damage at their home ground, haven't totally dismissed the idea of a merger but admit they're likely to have to return to the O and M table under their own steam following discussions with their neighbouring district clubs.
And in the face of scepticism around their ability to pull off the biggest comeback in the league's history, the Roos are determined to prove the doubters wrong.
"We're not going to sit on our hands, we're going to do everything we can to make it happen," board and football department member Jason Marks said.
"We would much rather try and fail than not try at all.
"I'm a pretty positive person so I think we can and I think we will but clearly we've got a lot of work to do.
"Why can't we do it?
"Kyabram did it and other clubs have done it in the past.
"We know local football in our region is getting tougher, in terms of finding players, but with the right things and the right people in place - and volunteers is as important as players - hopefully the whole community can support us and not be detractors."
The most immediate challenge is recruitment.
"We're pretty aggressively reaching out to players," Marks revealed.
"The main aspect of that is we're looking to not bleed the well dry of local teams, so we're not necessarily targeting people who are playing currently.
"We know the situation the area and the league is in, it can be a bit cannibalistic so we've been targeting people with other connections to the region to try to encourage them to come across, while also keeping in touch with our existing player stock.
"The plan is to come back but recruiting in local football is one of the most difficult things you can do with regard to timing.
"We'd love to reach out to more players but finding the right time to speak to them without disrupting their current football season focus and other commitments - we're in June 2023 and we're talking about something that starts in April 2024 - so it is a tricky scenario.
"A lot of players don't want to be the first to move, they want to know we're on the right track and that we've got other players secured.
"But in order to get those other players secured, we need some people to say 'yes' first.
"All the conversations we've had have been really positive, we've explained the scenario and people are genuinely interested in joining us and being a part of it but the feedback we're getting at the moment is 'I don't want to do anything until the end of my football season' or 'I'm really keen to join if you guys are up and running.'
"Our target is to be back next year, playing Ovens and Murray football, playing over the Easter weekend and June long weekend at John Foord Oval.
"We're looking for people who want to challenge themselves and join our club and be part of something that's going to be pretty exciting for years to come.
"All we need is a few people to jump on board and get that momentum.
"The league's not putting a huge amount of pressure on us to give an update next week but, internally, we've got the pressure on ourselves to establish enough commitment from players to come back or to join us.
"To have a really strong indication by the end of this football season, by the end of finals and certainly before any sort of pre-season would need to kick off, we would need to be letting the O and M know and we are in constant discussion with them.
"They've joined a couple of our board meetings to get updates and they've been really positive in asking what they can do to help.
"Part of that discussion is around player points and salary caps because we haven't yet got clarity in knowing exactly how many points we're dealing with or what player is worth what points.
"But we expect to receive feedback from AFLNEB within the next two weeks on that, which does help in a recruiting sense so we know how to accurately budget.
"They have indicated they expect to help us with accommodating player points and payments.
"That's not to say we're going to have unlimited points and no salary cap for the next 20 years, it's about getting us back up and running next year and then equalising and stabilising our position in line with the rest of the clubs moving forward once we're back on our feet."
Part of the battle is around the flood-damaged John Foord Oval.
"We've still got an uphill battle with our facilities and how precarious it is with health and safety in either potentially returning to the old facility versus the benefits of a new facility - but the time it takes to process that," Marks said.
"It's a really tricky scenario and what we've found is that it can be quite tricky when talking to players, what certainty levels they've got from us.
"But the positive thing that we've got is some very active people in the board, people like Emma Forrest, Rowena Black and Robyn Schilg, who are doing a lot of community engagement and trying new things.
"Part of that is new relationships with the Corowa Business Chamber and other business and community groups in the area as well.
"We're looking to do more than just come back as a football-netball club, we're really trying to open ourselves up to the whole community.
"Perhaps there's been a perception in years gone by that Corowa-Rutherglen is a bit of a closed shop in terms of community engagement but we're really wanting to open the doors for everyone to have their say, have their opinion and help - because we need all the help we can get."
