Police seize property, make arrest, in Telstra phone tower burglary case

Police have arrested and charged a man as part of their investigations into a Telstra phone tower burglary.
A fence at the rear of the premises appeared to have been cut to gain access.
Investigators attended an Eastern Circuit home about 4pm on Thursday.
It's alleged a man in the backyard of the property fled inside when he saw police.
The 36-year-old was arrested and charged with 13 offences, including destroy or damage property, destroy or damage property in company, entering inclosed land, larceny, five counts of having suspected stolen goods, and four counts of receiving stolen property.
The Wodonga man was refused bail and will face Albury Local Court on Friday.
"It will be alleged police located and seized materials believed to have been stolen, as well as clothing relevant to the investigation," a police spokeswoman said.
The incident is believed to have involved multiple people.
Police continue to investigate the matter.
