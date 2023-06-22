The two club's meet for the first time since last year's fiery semi-final which the Bulldogs won to advance to the preliminary final. On exposed form, the Giants look to have narrowed the gap and will start slight favourites on the weekend despite playing away from home. Both sides are expected to have some big outs with Mitch Lawrence and Josh Lloyd missing for the Bulldogs and Sam Herzich, Tom Plunkett and Mason Collins likewise for the Giants.

