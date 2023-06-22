Q: You survived a huge scare last weekend against Murray Magpies after trailing by a goal at the last break?
A: Murray Magpies had a few recruits from Darwin and Wodonga Raiders and they all could play. It took us a while to click but thankfully we did in the last quarter with 10 goals.
Q: I guess that is the positive, you were able to respond when challenged?
A: There was a fair breeze going towards the tennis court end which we had in the last term. The message at that last huddle was not to hit the panic button and to just stick to our structures and the scoreboard will look after itself.
Q: You will obviously need to perform better this weekend against RWW Giants who will be chock full of confidence after beating Holbrook?
A: The Giants have got a young and exciting list and won't lack any confidence after just claiming the scalp of the reigning premier. Internally we know we need to improve and be more consistent in what has been a rollercoaster season so far.
Q: There were a few upsets last round with the Giants, Lockhart and Brock-Burrum being able to beat their more fancied opponents?
A: It just highlights that if you don't come to play you will get rolled. We found that out the previous round against Lockhart and you just can't afford to let any complacency creep in.
Q: Will you be close to full-strength against the Giants?
A: Mitch Lawrence will still be missing with a hand injury and I don't expect Josh Lloyd to come up this week either with a knee complaint.
ROUND TEN
Saturday, June 24
Osborne v Lockhart
Bill Crows v Henty
Jindera v RWW Giants
Holbrook v CDHBU
Howlong v Magpies
Brock-Burrum v Culcairn
The two club's meet for the first time since last year's fiery semi-final which the Bulldogs won to advance to the preliminary final. On exposed form, the Giants look to have narrowed the gap and will start slight favourites on the weekend despite playing away from home. Both sides are expected to have some big outs with Mitch Lawrence and Josh Lloyd missing for the Bulldogs and Sam Herzich, Tom Plunkett and Mason Collins likewise for the Giants.
Verdict: Giants by nine points
