Holly Plunkett is living proof that hard work pays off.
The 17-year-old netballer is fiercely competitive and the first to admit she hasn't enjoyed losing games this season.
But Plunkett's efforts in the B-grade at Wodonga Saints have not gone unnoticed after she was selected to captain the Tallangatta & District Netball Association in Sunday's eagerly-anticipated clash with the Hume League at Thurgoona.
The Xavier High School student heads up a diverse 17-and-under side drawn from seven different clubs and is thrilled by the prospect of another interleague blockbuster.
"It's an awesome opportunity," Plunkett said.
"It's my favourite part of playing Tallangatta League.
"The league is so competitive and it's good to get together and represent the league.
"All the girls are really open-minded and we've got great coaches so it's been easy at training to slot into the positions.
"We won last year but it was a very close game.
"The Hume League are always really competitive and that rivalry makes it special.
"We're looking forward to Sunday so much - we want to keep that winning streak!
"It's an honour to lead the girls out, they're a great bunch, so I'm very excited."
Plunkett has been playing alongside mum Di for the Saints this year.
"Holly's development over the last few years has been amazing," Di said.
"Last year she was asked to be vice-captain of the interleague team and captain this year, so that's quite an amazing feat.
"I'm very proud of her and where she's gone on her netball journey.
"It hasn't been easy for her; there's been knockbacks, there's been setbacks and there's been hard work but I've always said to her that if you put the hard work in, it'll pay off in the end and people will see your true talent."
Plunkett has been mentored by senior players at the Saints while her interleague coaches, Bec Evans and Georgie Attree, have also played a major role in her development.
"It's been a bit of a rocky season," she admitted.
"We don't get that many wins but we've got a good coach and I've developed a lot this year.
"I chose to play B-grade because I wanted to push myself against older people and I think that's been a good decision.
"It's tested me a lot; the first few games were a shock to the system but I enjoy playing with older people because you get to learn from them.
"The big difference, stepping up from juniors, is the roughness.
"They know how to use their bodies and outsmart you so I've had to change my game and play off the body."
Thurgoona-based Plunkett goes between goal-shooter, goal-attack and wing-attack and is determined to help the Saints start to climb the ladder.
"Mum played there in 2018 and I was playing at J. C. King Park at the time but I just liked the environment there so I decided to try out and I haven't looked back since," she explained.
"The coaching has been great and I've improved so much.
"Learning from the senior players has definitely helped me, just being able to watch them and sit on the bench.
"I'm a very competitive person, I don't like to lose and this season has been hard because I'm used to playing in a competitive team and this year we don't have that strength.
"But I just love the atmosphere of netball, being a team sport and all the girls coming together and making those connections."
The 17/U interleague game is the second of four on Sunday, starting at 10.15am.
