The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Albury Wodonga Bridal Fair offers couples the chance to win wedding of their dreams

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
June 23 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Gardner, wearing a dress by Jillian Franklin Couture and veil by Delphine Nicholson, and Shane McDowall get cosy at 2640 Restaurant and Bar, which is supporting Albury Wodonga Bridal Fair's major free wedding giveaway. Picture by Tara Trewhella
Meg Gardner, wearing a dress by Jillian Franklin Couture and veil by Delphine Nicholson, and Shane McDowall get cosy at 2640 Restaurant and Bar, which is supporting Albury Wodonga Bridal Fair's major free wedding giveaway. Picture by Tara Trewhella

BORDER couples now have a chance to win their dream wedding.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.