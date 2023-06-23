BORDER couples now have a chance to win their dream wedding.
Albury Wodonga Bridal Fair is offering couples the opportunity to take home a wedding package valued at $25,000.
More than 20 Border vendors have contributed to the prize covering the dress, suits, flowers, rings, celebrant, venue, DJ/MC and cars.
Couples can enter the competition online ahead of the Albury Wodonga Bridal Fair, which runs on Sunday, July 2.
People can also nominate a couple deserving of a free wedding.
Having run for more than 20 years, Albury Wodonga Bridal Fair returns to Albury Entertainment Centre this year.
Bella Events co-owners Natasha Polkinghorne and Bronwyn Robertson will give this exhibition a new, contemporary look.
Ms Robertson said patrons could expect the "wow factor" this year.
She said more than 50 vendors would attend the fair representing bridal boutiques, photographers, florists, celebrants, stylists, jewellers and entertainers.
"It will be very stylish and very classy," she said.
"There will be cubicles set up to allow clients to talk to the vendors privately."
Each year the bridal fair attracts about 750 visitors, which represents between 150 and 200 engaged couples.
Each future bride will be entered into a competition for a chance to win five nights' accommodation at Merimbula.
There will be fashion parades at 11am and 1.30pm, representing five fashion houses.
There will be spot prizes announced every 15 minutes.
The Albury Wodonga Bridal Fair runs at Albury Entertainment Centre on Sunday, July 2, from 10am to 3pm.
Tickets will be available on the door.
Entry is adults $10, children 16 and under free.
