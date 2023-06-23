Myrtleford has made a commitment to nurture its young group through a tough season in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
Last year's elimination finalists lost a stack of experienced players, including former co-captain Matt Dussin over the off-season, and will battle Wodonga Raiders for the wooden spoon in the final round.
Raiders posted their first win in the Saints' last game on June 10.
"Every loss hurts, but we've made a pact, it's more about what we're taking away from games, with the older guys teaching the young guys and trying to mentor them through," teenager Alex Jacobs revealed.
"It's so important we solidify that young group into becoming senior footballers, we've got nine guys under the age of 22."
"Yes, it would be nice to win, but rather than push the group too hard, we want to keep the group together."
In good news, ex-coach Jake Sharp will return from a calf injury in the away game against Lavington on Saturday, June 24.
